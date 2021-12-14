12/14 AEW DARK TV REPORT: 2point0 vs. Dark Order, Josh Woods vs. Shawn Spears, Cargill vs. Rossi, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

DECEMBER 14, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzales

-A raspy voiced Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) KRIS STATLANDER (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. MARINA SHAFIR

Marina did a good job avoiding the boop early on, shot a low single leg takedown and tried for a choke. Statlander rolled out into a pin attempt for one, popped up and hit a nice dropkick. Marina got another trip, some hip checks and very nice judo throw. Statlander did a few cartwheels to escape, booped Marina, who promptly cracked Statlander with a superkick. Marina wrenched at the nose and hit a few body shots until Statlander hit a snap powerslam. Statlander connected with a running corner boot, elbow and stalling gord buster for two. Marina fought back with a crazy gnarly pump handle driver that dropped Statlander on her noggin for a near fall. Marina tried for a kimura, which Statlander escaped into Big Bang Theory, but Marina countered into an ankle lock. Statlander kicked free into a clothesline backbreaker, then slapped on the Spider Crab for the submission.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 6:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Solid opening contest to kick off the show, as Marina looked pretty good in her debut. I wouldn’t mind seeing her again on Dark. That pump handle driver was nuts, but Statlander recovered and was impressive.)

(2) NICK COMOROTO vs. DEAN FLEMING

Excalibur made the Hagrid comparison to Comoroto, which just confused Taz. Bell sounded and Comoroto steamrolled Fleming, who rocked a Mike Rotundo shirt and tie combo. Comoroto demanded Fleming hit him, he obliged and Comoroto no sold. Taz said Fleming looks and hits like a librarian, as Comroto stole the tie from Fleming and put it on himself. Comoroto hit the stiffest Water Wheel Drop for the easy win.

WINNER: Nick Comoroto in 1:30

(Howard Analysis: I demand more Comoroto destruction!)

(3) RIHO & RYO MIZUNAMI vs. EMI SAKURA & MEI SURUGA

Once Riho made the save for Ryo last week, I knew we were getting this match and I can’t wait. Sakura & Suruga attacked before the bell with the heels doing a collective pose with their beat up opponents, which Excalibur made the perfect Kaientai reference. As soon as the bell officially rang, Riho & Ryo took over with Riho hitting a big time cross body to the outside. Sakura blocked a 619 back inside and hit a cool double arm under hook back breaker through the ropes. Sakura hit a stalling double arm gut buster, as Suruga jumped in to get some boots in. Suruga tagged in, applied a full nelson with a bridge, but Riho got the ropes. Riho fought back with the 619 and made the hot tag to Mizunami, who cleaned house. Mizunami planted Suruga with a STO and rolling arm triangle, but Mei got the rope. Mei escaped a fireman’s carry into a sleeper. Suruga hit a really cool spinning Code Red as the match sort of broke down. Sakura & Suruga did an assisted rolling senton onto both downed opponents. Suruga tried a wheelbarrow, but Mizunami hit a dead lift German suplex out of it before Riho tagged in. Riho missed the top rope double stomp and traded rolling cradles for some close near falls. Suruga almost got a Gedo Clutch for two, missed a Code Red, ate a Riho pump kick, but answered with a flying forearm for two. Mizunami clobbered Suruga with a clothesline, which allowed Riho to hit her running double knees for the victory.

WINNERS: Riho & Ryo Mizunami in 7:30

(Howard’s Analysis: The entire match, Taz thought Suruga’s name was Segura, no matter how many times Excalibur pronounced it correctly. This was a really fun tag match, one I could watch every week. These ladies crammed so much into the 7 minutes they were given.)

-Quick Ryan Nemeth promo on Chuck Taylor saying he’s not even the leading man of the Best Friends. He might be a good wrestler, but he’s no Hollywood Hunk.

(4) JADE CARGILL (w/Mark Sterling) vs. VALENTINA ROSSI

Jade pie faced Rossi and took her down immediately. Jade had to really work for a gut wrench into a Canadian Backbreaker before clobbering Rossi with a pump kick. This led to Jaded for the quick victory.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 1:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Jade squashes are always entertaining, but at some point she’s going to need to have longer matches. That’s what shows like Dark & Elevation should be used for.)

(5) ANGELICO vs. INVICTUS KHASH

Excalibur points out the BW on Khash’s boots as a tribute to his trainer Buddy Wayne. Opening minutes saw some nice back and forth counter wrestling, as both men worked the others wrist with hammerlocks and then arm bars. Angelico is noticeably walking gingerly; he’s not putting a ton of weight on it. Of course, right when I say that, Angelico did a double stomp on the chest. He then stomped down onto Khash’s chest using his bad leg, then a high kick to the head. Angelico locked on the Navarro Death Roll for the submission.

WINNER: Angelico in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s nice to see Angelico back in action after not being on AEW programming for a few months. I hope he’s not hurt too badly, but early on, he must’ve landed wrong during the back and forth. As for Khash, I’m interested in seeing how he fares in Terminus, having just been announced for that show early next year.)

(6) TAY CONTI (w/-1 & Anna Jay) vs. HEATHER MONROE

Conti got off a few takedowns and arm breaker, but Monroe escaped. Monroe unloaded chops and corner forearms before connecting with a neckbreaker for two. Monroe got a rolling arm drag into arm bar, but Tay escaped. Both ladies traded stiff forearms to the chest, which Tay won and hit a release German suplex. Three running corner pump kicks connect, which led to the DD-Tay for the win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a quick, but hard hitting battle in this one. Monroe put up a good fight, but wasn’t enough as Conti continues to look impressive in squashes.)

-Sonny Kiss does a promo on a match in two weeks which will be a No DQ match with Joey Janela; a feud I thought was done a few months ago, but is being reignited.

(7) BROCK ANDERSON & LEE JOHNSON (w/Arn Anderson) vs. TONY DONATI & FABOO ANDRE

Quick start for Johnson over Donati, who ate a nice dropkick before both men’s partners tagged in. Brock got a slam and elbow drop for two, but ate an Andre sole butt. Johnson cut off a double suplex attempt and Brock hit a Gord buster on Donati for a very quick win. Tony Schiavone interviewed Johnson & Brock post match, but they were quickly cut off by Austin & Colten Gunn, The Ass Boys. Austin called them Brock-Lee, get it, like the vegetable, wow. That got crickets.

WINNERS: Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Well, that was super quick, a very dominant performance for The Nightmare Family. It looks like we’re getting Johnson & Brock vs. Gunn Club soon.)

(8) CHUCK TAYLOR (w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. RYAN NEMETH (w/Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi)

Peter Avalon is wearing a snazzy Christmas sweater, which Excalibur coined him The Holiday Hunk. Nemeth attacked at the bell and remained in control before sending Taylor to the floor where Avalon & Bononi got their shots in. Back inside, Nemeth shot a double leg takedown for two. Chuckie T ducked a clothesline and wiped out The Wingmen with a somersault senton outside. As Taylor got back in the ring, Nemeth hit a quick DDT for two. Taylor answered with Sole Food, ultimately getting a small package for a surprise three. Post match, Avalon & Bononi put the boots to Yuta & Taylor as Orange Cassidy walked to the ring, faced off with Bononi, who retreated. Kris Statlander ran to the ring and they gave the people what they wanted, a group hug.

WINNER: Chuck Taylor in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Very quick match and win for Chuckie T, as I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a Best Friends vs. Wingmen trios match down the line.)

(9) SHAWN SPEARS vs. JOSH WOODS

The current ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods got a nice ovation, who wanted a handshake to start, but Spears declined, telling him not here. Both men traded arm bars at a pace that got the crowd to trade yay & boos. Spears kipped out of one, did his former 10 pose before Woods picked an ankle and Spears got the rope. Woods sent Spears to the floor with a pump kick, but was cut off trying a dive. Spears hung up Woods in the ropes and connected with a superkick. Back inside, Spears lowered the knee pad and drove Woods’ face into his knee repeatedly. Spears again avoided an ankle lock, but Woods hit running corner shots. Spears tried a superkick, but Woods caught it into an ankle lock. Spears rolled through as Woods went up top, rolled through, but Spears hit a C4 for the win.

WINNER: Shawn Spears in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Maybe it’s because I rarely see him in singles action, but Spears theme begins with a jaunty little whistle, which I found hysterical. I wish this match would’ve gone 10 more minutes, as this pace was really fun and they got in a whole lot in the 4 minutes given. I’d love to see a rematch and I hope Woods returns.)

-Joey Janela cuts a promo on Sonny Kiss, saying he’s been depressed ever since Sonny beat him a few months ago. He’s been miserable ever since he lost and in two weeks, no rules, no DQ, nothing will save Sonny. Janela said Sonny should enjoy these next few weeks because in two weeks, it’s his execution. The graphic for this match said Dark Elevation, but they said it’s going to be on Dark, so I assume that was a graphic error, as I know that match was already taped for Dark.

(10) NYLA ROSE vs. ZEDA ZHANG

Zeda avoided getting stomped early, but Nyla swatted a dropkick attempt away like a fly. Nyla missed a corner splash and Zeda got in a few shots before Nyla dropped Zeda with a release German. Nyla dusted off an oldie with a heart punch, which led to the Beast Bomb for three.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 1:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Nyla apparently has put a bounty on Ruby Soho, which I had no idea was a thing. This match was so quick that Excalibur couldn’t even expand on that, but I did dig the heart punch.)

(11) ARJUN SINGH vs. TONY VINCITA

Singh did your standard drop down, leap frog, hip toss start before he suplexed Vincita down. Vincita hung up Singh on the ropes and trash talked the fans a bit. Singh got a roll up for two, missed a follow up and ate a top rope dropkick by Vincita for two. Singh fired up with strikes before he hit a fireman’s carry face buster for his first AEW victory.

WINNER: Arjun Singh in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: One one hand, this match felt completely out of place, but I sort of liked it since this is Dark, I’m all for two unknown guys getting a shot here. We’ve seen Singh a few times in losing efforts, but this was an ok little 3 minute match. If they’re going to have matches like this, might as well have them on Dark.)

(12) 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) & DANIEL GARCIA vs. ALEX REYNOLDS & EVIL UNO & COLT CABANA

Uno was worked over early, Cabana got a blind tag, which allowed Uno & Cabana to clean house and pose. Lee tagged in his son Garcia, who shot a low single leg, but Cabana kicked free, as Reynolds tagged in. Garcia fired off an uppercut, mocked the Dark Order pose, but ate a Reynolds right hand and crucifix rolled up for two. 2point0 scuffled with Reynolds & Cabana on the floor, which ran distraction enough for Garcia to attack and isolate Reynolds. This isolation went on for close to five minutes as 2point0 & Garcia really cut off the ring well. Finally Reynolds got free and Uno ran wild off a hot tag. Uno got off a ref assisted neckbreaker and Liger Bomb before Cabana made a tag and threw out some Flying Apples. The match broke down as we got a pretty cool superplex by Reynolds on Garcia, while Colt did the Superman pin for two. Colt I don’t think saw the tag, as Lee & Parker hit Two For the Show on Colt for the victory.

WINNERS: 2point0 & Daniel Garcia in 9:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Once the hot tag was made, this match picked up in a major way. I liked the clever superplex spot, but I think that might’ve been the first time I’ve seen someone kick out of the Superman pin, so good for Daniel Garcia. This was a strong win for 2point0 & their son.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a pretty enjoyable episode of Dark this week, with the ladies tag and the far too short Spears vs. Woods match being my favorites. We had a couple quick squashes with the ladies still in the TBS tournament, as well as a fun main event as well. They also set up Janela vs. Kiss in two weeks and I’m sure Gunn Club vs. Nightmare Family, too.

