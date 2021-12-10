Gresham’s Final Battle opponent announced, AEW sending talent to Final Battle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jonathan Gresham has a new opponent in the main event of Final Battle tomorrow.

Gresham’s opponent will be AEW wrestler Jay Lethal. AEW owner Tony Khan announced earlier today on Busted Open that he would be sending AEW talent to Final Battle. ROH was looking for a replacement for ROH World Champion Bandido in the main event of the show. Bandido was set to defend the ROH World Championship against Gresham in the main event, but he was pulled from the show after contracting COVID.

Later in the day, ROH announced on Twitter that Gresham’s new opponent will be AEW wrestler Jay Lethal. Lethal opted out of his contract when ROH announced they were going on hiatus and signed with AEW recently. Lethal facing Gresham fits current ROH storylines, as there was a rift between Lethal and other members in The Foundation stable including Gresham. ROH also teased that an announcement about the ROH World Title would be made on the pre-show for Final Battle.

ROH has also teased on Twitter that there will be other surprises on Final Battle tomorrow in addition to Lethal’s announced appeareance.