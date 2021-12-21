12/21 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Gunn Club vs. Johnson & Anderson, Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney, Ford vs. Nightengale, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

DECEMBER 21, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzales

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) GUNN CLUB (Colten & Austin Gunn) vs. LEE JOHNSON & BROCK ANDERSON (w/Arn Anderson)

A loud “Ass Boys” chant breaks out to start the show, which no doubt made Danhausen very happy. Brock took turns stomping both Gunn’s arms before Johnson tagged in with a deep arm drag. Colten was able to fight off both men before Austin pounced on Brock. Austin missed a big corner splash and Brock low bridged Colten to the floor as Johnson was back in. Johnson almost hit a corner back flip into Cross Rhodes, but before he could hit it, Colten ran distraction to allow the Gunn Club to take control. Johnson remained isolated until he was able to escape the clutches and made a Brock hot tag, which resulted in corner shoulders aplenty. Brock hit a double DDT, but only got a near fall on Austin. The end was a little awkward as Brock looked to get backdropped by Austin, but both were on different pages. Brock ran into a shot by Colten and Austin just got a small package for the win.

WINNERS: Gunn Club in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: That finish was rough, but the rest was pretty good. I absolutely love that Ass Boys have caught on and I hope Danhausen is getting a check for that. This show is perfect for guys like Gunn Club and The Nightmare Factory, as they’ll only get better with more ring time.)

(2) ABADON vs. CHARLETTE RENEGADE

Charlette immediately got a ripcord fireman’s carry, but Abadon turned it into a tilt a whirl head scissors. Abadon missed a corner splash, but leveled Charlette with a stiff back elbow and running senton. Abadon let out a scream and nailed her head wrapped neckbreaker for three.

WINNER: Abadon in 1:00

(Howard Analysis: Always good to see Abadon on Dark, but commentators need a name for her finisher, as she wins nearly every match with it.)

(3) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. COLIN DELANEY

Excalibur points out how these two met about 12 to 13 years ago. Eddie lit up Delaney with stiff chops, then the machine gun variation in the corner, but ate a Delaney leg lariat. Hard corner forearms by Delaney before Kingston turned the tables briefly with chops. Taz points out how he got Delaney over earlier in his career, but wouldn’t say WWE and Excalibur acted like he didn’t know. Delaney hit a snazzy looking springboard stunner for two. Kingston fought back with a corner splash, exploder and Saito suplex. Eddie missed a spinning back fist, but put away Delaney with a DDT.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This match was pretty darn physical for being just 4 minutes. This was also the Eddie Kingston specialty of making his opponent look like a million bucks, no matter the program he’s on.)

(4) PENELOPE FORD vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE

Ford missed a pump kick out the gate, but did hang up Willow on the top. Ford again hit a pulled Willow up by the throat in the ropes and a big time release German suplex. Ford tried a DDT, but Willow reversed and hit a massive Pounce. Willow went for a moonsault, but missed, which allowed Ford to hit a shotgun dropkick and Muta Lock for the submission.

WINNER: Penelope Ford in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m happy to see Willow back here tonight as I was really impressed by her match with Rok-C at Final Battle a few weeks ago, which was taped after this match. I hope this leads to more opportunities in AEW, as she looked good tonight, even in defeat to Penelope.)

-Backstage Tony Schiavone interviewed Sonny Kiss about the biggest match of his career next week against Joey Janela, who interrupted. Joey wishes his opponent next week Happy Holidays and will leave the scraps for Kayla Rossi when it’s all over.

(5) BRANDI RHODES vs. ROBYN RENEGADE (w/Charlette Renegade)

Welp, it looks like Charlette recovered quick after losing to Abadon, as she’s out here with her sister. Charlette tripped up Brandi early and Robyn popped her with a right hand. The sister duo posted Brandi as a fan wearing a face mask jaw jacked with one of the twins and Taz coined him as COVID Jones. Back inside, Robyn hit a snap suplex for two before applying a Camel Clutch. Brandi bit her way out of it and hit a superkick to create distance. Charlette ran distraction again until Arn Anderson made his way out and turned into Armed Anderson, but holstered the finger gun as Charlette went to the back. Brandi all of a sudden turned into a house of fire and lit up Robyn with a combo of kicks. The pop up elbow only got Brandi a two count. Robyn regained control and hit a frog splash off the top for a close two. Robyn was distracted by the ref, which allowed Brandi to get a roll up into the Regal Stretch, which Taz called the Stretch Mark for the submission.

WINNER: Brandi Rhodes in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: The match itself was very clunky and I liked Brandi’s first match back a few weeks ago more, but the Arn Anderson stuff was funny. I did like Brandi busting out a Regal Stretch though.)

(6) JORAH JOHL vs. JULIUS COLEMAN

There was never a bell, so I’ll just start the timer when these two locked up. Johl blocked an arm drag and pulled Julius into an overhead belly to belly suplex. Johl hit a series of corner splashes, but walked away, which let Julius hit an enziguri. Johl responded with a headbutt and sit out cradle shock before hitting a stiff pump kick for three.

WINNER: Jora Johl in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This match was weird, as the audio of the commentators felt off on a few moves and Excalibur was trying to get plugs in for other matches really quick. Everything just felt out of sync.)

-The Wingmen backstage said next week, what they’re going to get for Christmas is kicking Best Friends ass. Next week it’ll be Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi.

(7) ISIAH KASSIDY (w/Jora Johl) vs. CARLIE BRAVO

Kassidy got a cheap shot clothesline in before he even took off his chains and two watches. The amount of time that took was absurd, so Bravo took the fight to Kassidy and backdropped him outside onto Johl. Bravo did a slingshot dive, only wiping out Johl, who Kassidy pulled in the way. Kassidy connected with a twisting tornillo on the floor. Bravo tried to reverse a whip into the stage, but Kassidy leapt to the stage, back flipped and shoved Bravo into the stage. Kassidy took the ref and Johl tried to attack, but Bravo shoved him into the stage as well. Back inside, Bravo took over with a hard gut punch and scissors kick which Kassidy sold incredibly. Bravo missed a corner splash, Kassidy nailed a corkscrew kick and hit almost an Ember Moon Eclipse stunner for the victory.

WINNER: Isiah Kassidy in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: These two fit in 8 minutes worth of stuff in 4, as they did a whole lot in such little time. With Marq Quen out injured, I’d like to see a rematch without the Johl interference and given more time. Both guys looked good in this one.)

(8) KIERA HOGAN vs. SHALONCE ROYAL

The operatic tones of Shalonce Royal have returned as Taz is singing along to Opera Jones already and he himself says this will be rough. Hogan missed a corner attack and Royal hit clubbing blows, singing after every strike. Each time she sings, Taz pops and it’s one of the funniest things you’ll see. Hogan fought back with a dropkick off the second rope and a school girl for two. Royal ducked a high kick, sang and ate a superkick in return. Excalibur tried to plug the Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose match, but Shalonce let out another note and Excalibur just said “oh, nevermind”. Hogan hit a buzzsaw kick and got the victory.

WINNER: Kiera Hogan in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: My review doesn’t do this match justice, as commentary was hilarious in this one. Just go out of your way to watch this one, as I want Shalonce Royal on every single show by how much her singing makes Taz giggle.)

(9) BEAR COUNTRY (Bronson & Boulder) vs. ZACK CLAYTON & MIKE ORLANDO

Taz some interest in this one, since HOOK will challenge Bear Bronson on Rampage this weekend. Clayton took the fight to Boulder early, but trash talked too long and ate a shoulder tackle. Clayton was back dropped and bailed, so Orlando & Bronson jumped in and did a test of strength. Bronson got the advantage, but Orlando cut it off and the two big men just started swinging. Bronson won that battle and leveled Orlando with a clothesline. Bronson connected with a dead lift overhead suplex, but Clayton ran distraction and Orlando hit a discus lariat for two. Clayton hit a nice dropkick before Bronson fought his way out of the corner with a double cross body on both men. Boulder made the hot tag and did a fireman’s carry DDT combo. The Bear Bomb by Bear Country got the victory. Post match, Bear Country cut a promo with Tony Schiavone asking for the best competition, so The Acclaimed interrupted. Bowens said their Winnie the Pooh looking asses can have a match with The Acclaimed. It looked like Bronson was going to respond, but their music cut him off.

WINNERS: Bear Country in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Strong showing by Bear Country and especially Bronson, who looks ready for HOOK on Christmas night.)

(10) PRESTON “10” VANCE (w/-1) vs. LEROY PATTERSON (w/Howdy)

Patterson is wearing a full suit and his shirt and jacket immediately fell off. He ripped off his pants and was immediately turned inside out with a shoulder tackle. Even -1 has to avert his eyes at this. Patterson hit one corner splash, turned his back and ate a 10 right hand. Commentary doesn’t know what to make of this and neither do I. 10 threw Patterson to the corner so hard he almost came out of his pants and despite trying his best, 10 couldn’t clothesline the big Patterson to the floor. -1 stole Howdy’s cowboy hat and had a chase, which 10 mowed down Howdy. -1 looked into the camera and gave his best Steve Urkel impression saying “Did I do that?” a reference he’s too young for. Thankfully 10 got a Full Nelson for the victory. Post match, -1 rode Howdy like a horse.

WINNER: 10 in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Taz said it best “what the hell are we even doing here?” Please don’t make me say any more about this.)

(11) RED VELVET vs. LA ROSA NEGRA

Quick leg lariat by Velvet, but Negra responded with a fireman’s carry snake eyes in the corner. Negra showed off some power with a stalling front face suplex for two. Velvet fought to the corner and nailed a crazy looking wheelbarrow victory roll. Velvet hit a more standard wheelbarrow into a bulldog before hitting a double knee, spin kick to the face and Final Slice for the quick win.

WINNER: Red Velvet in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I have no idea why that top rope victory roll wasn’t the win and instead a transition move. Velvet looked strong at the finishing sequence of moves though.)

(12) SHAWN DEAN vs. LUCAS CHASE

Chase tried to control the match early, but Dean hit an around the world DDT. Dean hit a leaping corner clothesline and his legs I think took out a cameraman because you could hear the crowd react to it. The top rope splash won it quickly after for Dean.

WINNER: Shawn Dean in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Super quick victory for Captain Dean, who I hope is able to rack up more singles wins in 2022 on Dark.)

(13) MATT SYDAL vs. SERPENTICO (w/Luther)

Serpentico attacked before the bell, but was quickly thwarted by Sydal with a leaping head scissors out of the corner for two. Luther complains at the fast count, as both Sydal & Serpentico traded hurricanranas. Sydal applied a bow and arrow, released it and planted Serpentico with a leg lariat and standing mariposa. Luther ran distraction momentarily to let Serpentico take control with a clothesline to the neck for two. Luther screamed for his tag partner to hit a headbutt and he obliged. Sydal was sent outside and Luther held him, but Serpentico accidentally wiped out his partner with a dive through the ropes. Back inside, Sydal lit Serpentico up with kicks and high velocity corner knee for two. Sydal hit a top rope meteora for a close near fall. Serpentico ducked a high kick, hit a superkick and flatliner for two of his own. Serpentico rolled through a double stomp off the top, but ran right into a roundhouse kick and Lightning Spiral for three.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Despite this being taped before it happened, it’s nice for Sydal to get back in the win column following getting demolished by Wardlow. This was a fun main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to you all! This was your standard episode of Dark this week, with Kingston vs. Delaney being my match of the night and the main event a close second. Nothing, however, will compare to Taz reacting to Shalonce Royal, which needs to be seen or heard to believe. On the other hand, avoid 10 vs. Patterson like your life depended on it. We’re getting Bear Country vs. The Acclaimed and also The Wingmen vs. Best Friends next week, so I like how they are continuing to at least build matches for the week after. That’s on top of the Sonny Kiss vs. Joey Janela No DQ match that will cap off this year of Dark.

