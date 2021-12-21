Vince McMahon against key contract clause for top talents

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon reportedly is against no-cut clauses in talent contracts.

Fightful Select is reporting that McMahon is very much against the idea of those clauses even though others in the company were open to them. Though some top talents currently have those clauses in their contracts, the report indicates that WWE is no longer open to including them in new deals. This seemingly would apply to the new contract Kevin Owens recently signed.

WWE has slashed their talent roster throughout 2020 and 2021 due to budget cuts. They’ve also reported record revenue in the company’s most recent investor call.

