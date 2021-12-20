News Ticker

WWE announces key segments for this week’s Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 20, 2021

This week’s Monday Night Raw will feature a number of key segments to build the WWE Day One event on New Year’s Day. On this week’s show, WWE announced that A.J. Styles and Omos would be guests on Miz TV, Maryse would join Edge on an episode of The Cutting Edge, and that Styles & Omos would face The Mysterios in a tag team match.

Edge will face The Miz at WWE Day One. WWE Day One takes place on January 1 from Atlanta, Georgia. Other matches on the card include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E for the WWE Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

