FREE PODCAST 12/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Arezzi talk Heyman as teenager, WWE after Vince, fans rejecting Reigns (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-20-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by veteran pro wrestling radio voice John Arezzi to talk about the current pro wrestling scene including Roman Reigns analysis, what happens to WWE after Vince McMahon, Vince Russo’s fascinating start in wrestling that Arezzi facilitated, Paul Heyman teenager stories, A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 17, potential Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa call-ups, and much more with callers & emails.

