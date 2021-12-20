Liv Morgan attacks Becky Lynch at WWE Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Liv Morgan ambushed Becky Lynch at the WWE Performance Center over the weekend ahead of their WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Day One on January 1.

Morgan interrupted a training session in the ring and crushed who she thought was Becky Lynch with a kendo stick. The real Becky Lynch appeared behind Morgan and took the kendo sticks and connected with some shots. Eventually, Morgan blocked the strikes and picked up the kendo stick herself. Morgan then walloped Lynch with the kendo stick until Lynch fled the ring.

Lynch defeated Morgan in a match for the Raw Women’s Championship two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw. Lynch won by illegally using the ropes, which prompted Morgan to issue another challenge for Day One that Lynch accepted. Day One will emanate from Atlanta on New Year’s Day. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E for the WWE Championship.

