FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-20-2016) Corbin’s push, Miz & Maryse out Renee as Dean’s girlfriend, Carmella-Ellsworth, live callers (122 min.)

December 20, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Dec. 20, 2016 WWE Smackdown post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Smackdown talking with co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks about Baron Corbin’s push, Miz and Maryse outing Renee as Dean Ambrose’s girlfriend, Carmella-Ellsworth, Natalya-Nikki, some Live 205 reaction as the show aired in the background, and much more. Also, late in the show Greg’s thoughts on Total Nonstop Deletion. Then, a bonus Wade Keller Hotline from that night with a full rundown of Smackdown start to finish.

