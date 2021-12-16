Kevin Owens comments on new WWE contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens re-signed with the WWE because it was the best move for his family. Owens commented on his contract in an interview with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on their TVA Sports’ podcast les Anti-Pods de la Lutte.

“I’ll just say that my contract still ends on January 31, but not 2022,” Owens said. “I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”

Owens signed his new WWE contract this week. He is a former WWE Universal, United States, and Intercontinental Champion.

CATCH-UP: WWE Raw Women’s Championship match announced for Day One