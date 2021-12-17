FREE PODCAST 12/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review ROH’s Final Battle PPV from a live perspective including what was not shown on the PPV, discuss what happened after Taylor vs. King and the reaction, Road to Final Battle, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Final Battle and how it felt to watch the pay-per-view live, the reaction to what happened after the conclusion of Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King and their Fight Without Honor, review ROH’s Road to Final Battle (Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Vlnce Unltd and EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita), review this week’s television episode (PCO vs. Sledge, Miranda Alize vs. Chelsea Green, and Eli Isom vs. EC3), and discuss which wrestlers sent in tribute videos on their time in ROH. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss if the creation of AEW made the situation in ROH inevitable.

