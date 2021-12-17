News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review ROH’s Final Battle PPV from a live perspective including what was not shown on the PPV, discuss what happened after Taylor vs. King and the reaction, Road to Final Battle, more (123 min.)

December 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Final Battle and how it felt to watch the pay-per-view live, the reaction to what happened after the conclusion of Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King and their Fight Without Honor, review ROH’s Road to Final Battle (Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Vlnce Unltd and EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita), review this week’s television episode (PCO vs. Sledge, Miranda Alize vs. Chelsea Green, and Eli Isom vs. EC3), and discuss which wrestlers sent in tribute videos on their time in ROH. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss if the creation of AEW made the situation in ROH inevitable.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021