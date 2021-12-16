ROH Championship set to be defended at GCW event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The ROH World Championship will be defended at GCW’s Blood on the Hills event. Jonathan Gresham was scheduled to wrestle A.J. Gray on the show. That match will still take place, but since Gresham won the ROH World Championship at Final Battle, he will now put that title on the line.

The JON GRESHAM vs AJ GRAY match at #GCWBlood will now be for the ROH World Championship and will be contested under Pure Rules!

Atticus v Jordan (NRBW)

Cardona's v Bussy

Briscoes v Brody/PCO

Blake v Zayne

+ more! pic.twitter.com/ibSsiijzbU — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 17, 2021

At Final Battle, Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to become the ROH World Champion. Gresham is also a former Pure Champion.

ROH is on hiatus without an announced return date.

