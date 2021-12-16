News Ticker

ROH Championship set to be defended at GCW event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 16, 2021

The ROH World Championship will be defended at GCW’s Blood on the Hills event. Jonathan Gresham was scheduled to wrestle A.J. Gray on the show. That match will still take place, but since Gresham won the ROH World Championship at Final Battle, he will now put that title on the line.

At Final Battle, Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to become the ROH World Champion. Gresham is also a former Pure Champion.

ROH is on hiatus without an announced return date.

