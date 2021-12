Wrestle Kingdom 16 cards announced by New Japan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed cards for the January 4 and 5 Wrestle Kingdom 16 shows inside the Tokyo Dome. The January 4 card is:

Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

El Desperado vs Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Dangerous Tekkers vs. Goto & Yoshi-Hashi – IWGP Tag Team Championship

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Evil – Never Openweight Championship

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Unknown

LIJ vs. United Empire

Tanahashi, Mega Coaches vs. Bullet Club

Yoh vs. Sho

The January 5 card is:

Okada or Takagi vs Will Ospreay – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – IWGP United States Championship

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan

Chaos vs. House of Torture

#KOPW2022 4 way

Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Nakano & Kamitani!

Flying Tiger vs. Mega Coaches vs. Bullet Club’s Cutest

New Japan will also run a special third night of Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 8. The show will feature NJPW stars vs. NOAH stars.

