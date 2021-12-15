Katsuyori Shibata set for return to the ring

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Katsuyori Shibata will make his return to the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 4. This will be Shibata’s first match since suffering a serious head injury in 2017.

Katsuyori Shibata to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom 16 night one on January 4https://t.co/MnvBeOmwYY#njpw #njwk16 pic.twitter.com/o252wa4mV9 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 15, 2021

Shibata is a former Never Openweight Champion and IWGP Tag Team Champion. He returned at this year’s G1 Climax Final in an exhibition bout against Zack Sabre Jr.

