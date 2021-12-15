New entrant announced for 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jack Cartwheel is the seventh entrant into the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. Cartwheel joins Daniel Garcia, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock, and others in this year’s tournament set for January 29 and 30. This is the first BOLA tournament since 2019.

Past winners of BOLA include Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Ricochet, Bandido, Jeff Cobb, and others.

