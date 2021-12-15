News Ticker

Kevin Owens reportedly re-signs with WWE

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 15, 2021

Kevin Owens (artist Travis Beaven © PWTorch)
Kevin Owens will remain employed with WWE. Fightful Select is reporting that Owens has signed a new deal with the company. His contract was set to expire later this year.

Owens has been a staple of the WWE main roster since 2015. He’s a former WWE Universal Champion. Owens will be wrestling for the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E at the WWE Day One PPV event on New Year’s Day.

