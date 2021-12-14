News Ticker

Two more entrants announced for Battle of Los Angeles

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 14, 2021

PWG has announced two more entrants into the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Black Taurus and AEW’s Daniel Garcia join the announced field of Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and Jonah Rock.

After a two year hiatus, PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles returns on January 29 and 30th. Past winners include Ricochet, Jeff Cobb, Bandido, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and others.

