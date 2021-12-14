Two more entrants announced for Battle of Los Angeles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWG has announced two more entrants into the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Black Taurus and AEW’s Daniel Garcia join the announced field of Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and Jonah Rock.

Daniel Garcia is the sixth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 14, 2021

Black Taurus is the fifth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 11, 2021

After a two year hiatus, PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles returns on January 29 and 30th. Past winners include Ricochet, Jeff Cobb, Bandido, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and others.

