WWE Raw Women’s Championship match announced for Day One

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 14, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan at the Day One PPV event on New Year’s Day.

The match was made official on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw after Morgan confronting Lynch about cheating to beat her in last week’s main event. Morgan made the challenge to Lynch, but was beat up around the ringside area with Lynch targeting her shoulder with the steel steps. After the attack, Lynch accepted the challenge.

Morgan lost to Lynch last week after Lynch held onto the ropes for leverage during a pin. Lynch has been champion since returning to WWE at Summerslam.

