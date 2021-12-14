FREE PODCAST 12/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Lashley earns slot at Day 1, Becky-Liv, Riddle & Orton, NIL, McMahon-Theory, live callers, emails (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Bobby Lashley earning a slot at Day 1, Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan, Riddle and Randy Orton, Vince McMahon-Austin Theory, Dana Brooke’s pride in being champion, Next In Line, and more with live callers and emails.

