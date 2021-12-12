Former WWE Universal Champion appears at ROH Final Battle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Universal Champion Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) made his ROH debut at Final Battle on Saturday night.

Scherr walked to the ring during an EC3 promo after his tag team match. With ROH’s future unknown at this time, there is no indication Scherr he will be involved with the company at any potential future events.

