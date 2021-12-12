News Ticker

FTR appear at ROH Final Battle, confront and brawl with the Briscoes

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 12, 2021

Tully Blanchard and FTR (photo courtesy AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former AEW and WWE tag team champions, FTR, appeared at ROH Final Battle and confronted the Briscoes.

The Briscoes defeated The OGK to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships. After the match, they cut a promo on their Ring Of Honor history. The lights went out and FTR appeared on the ring apron. Both teams brawled and talked trash with one another before being separated.

Both teams had talked back and forth on social media in the lead up to this encounter. An official match between both teams has not been set.

CATCH-UP: New world champion crowned at possible final ROH PPV event

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021