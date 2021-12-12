FTR appear at ROH Final Battle, confront and brawl with the Briscoes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former AEW and WWE tag team champions, FTR, appeared at ROH Final Battle and confronted the Briscoes.

The Briscoes defeated The OGK to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships. After the match, they cut a promo on their Ring Of Honor history. The lights went out and FTR appeared on the ring apron. Both teams brawled and talked trash with one another before being separated.

Both teams had talked back and forth on social media in the lead up to this encounter. An official match between both teams has not been set.

