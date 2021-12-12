The Rock details history, personal relationship with WWE’s Nick Khan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock took to Instagram on Saturday to detail his history and personal relationship with WWE President, Nick Khan.

In his post, The Rock said:

Means a lot to me.

Years in the making.

Full circle. In the mid 1980’s, Nick Khan, his sister Nahnatchka Khan and myself used to run around as kids in Honolulu, Hawaii every month when my grandmother would promote her pro wrestling shows at our local arena. As kids we LOVED the pro wrestling business and as adults, our love and respect for the wrestling business has become boundless. Now years later…. Nick is WWE PRESIDENT. Nahnatchka is one of the best TV show runners in Hollywood and the CREATOR OF YOUNG ROCK ~ our award winning TV series on NBC, based on my wild upbringing in the world of pro wrestling. And I’ve gone on to do a thing or two and become famous for rocking a fanny pack. Life is unpredictable.

Amazing.

Here we all are. Our @teremana toasts and amazing conversations were flowing (one person missing)

🥃🥃🥃 #squaredcirclemana

#ourbiz

#wwe

#vkm 🥃 💪🏾

Khan has been WWE President since August of 2020. The Rock has been rumored for a WrestleMania appearance, but nothing official has been announced.

CATCH-UP: Jeff Hardy reportedly released by WWE