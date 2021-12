SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jeff Hardy has reportedly been released by WWE. Fightful is reporting that Hardy was offered help and rehab, both of which were declined. The release comes on the heels of Hardy being sent home after a bizarre appearance on a weekend house show.

Hardy was a prominent fixture in this year’s men’s Survivor Series match. He was drafted to Smackdown in the 2021 WWE Draft.

