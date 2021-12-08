WWE unveils first NIL talent class

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has unveiled the all the talent recruited to their newly developed NIL program. The inaugural class includes:

Carlos Aviles, of Ventura, Calif., a 6-foot-6, 305-pound track & field athlete from Ohio State University

Haley Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

Hanna Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

A.J. Ferrari of Dallas, Texas, a 6-foot, 200-pound wrestler from Oklahoma State University

Lexi Gordon of Fort Worth, Texas, a 6-foot basketball player from Duke University

Aleeya Hutchins of Toronto, Canada, a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from Wake Forest University

John Krahn of Riverside, Calif., a 7-foot, 400-pound football player from Portland State University

Glen Logan of Kenner, La., a 6-foot-5, 305-pound football player from LSU

Isaac Odugbesan of Lagos, Nigeria, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound football player from the University of Alabama

Mason Parris of Lawrenceburg, Ind., a 6-foot-2, 275-pound wrestler from the University of Michigan

Masai Russel of Potomac, Md., a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from the University of Kentucky

Jon Seaton of Hillsborough, N.J., a 6-foot-1, 285-pound football player from Elon University

Joe Spivak of Lombard, Ill., a 6-foot, 300-pound football player from Northwestern University

Dalton Wagner of Spring Grove, Ill., a 6-foot-9, 330-pound football player from the University of Arkansas

Riley White of Hoover, Ala., a 5-foot-6 track & field athlete from the University of Alabama

WWE created the NIL program to scout and potentially sign top collegiate athletes. The move is in conjunction with the NCAA now allowing their athletes to make money of their name and likeness. Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, was the first signee. Steveson was also drafted to Monday Night Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft.

