FREE PODCAST 12/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland preview ROH Final Battle PPV, review this week’s ROH episode featuring Willow vs. Leon and Bandido vs. Black, discuss Road to Final Battle featuring Gresham vs. Lee, more (101 min.)

December 9, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland preview Final Battle, the ROH pay-per-view taking place this weekend including match predictions, review this week’s television episode (Mandy Leon vs. Willow and PJ Black vs. Bandido), a discussion of ROH Week by Week, ROH’s Road to Final Battle (Jonathan Gresham vs. Dragon Lee, PJ Black & Flip Gordon vs. Dalton Castle & Dak Draper, and Beer City Bruiser vs. Caprice Coleman), and Rhett Titus vs. Austin Aries and The OGK vs. Aron Stevens & Kratos from NWA Hard Times 2. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss their memories from previous Final Battles.

