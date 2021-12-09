FREE PODCAST 12/9 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (12-9-2011) Keller & Powell talk Cena, Jericho, Punk, Ryder, Undertaker, WWE Network, live callers and emails (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-9-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They react to the previous night’s Raw, all the attention paid to John Cena being booed, the TLC main event set-up, what’s next for Cena, Zack Ryder’s push, Undertaker’s streak, Chris Jericho’s potential return, and more, including a lot of rapid-fire email questions in the VIP Aftershow on a wide range of topics including the WWE Network idea for a daily talk show.

