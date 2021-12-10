12/8 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Crews & Azeez vs. Hurt Business, Brooke vs. Tamina for the 24/7 Championship, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 8, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Dana Brooke defends the illustrious 24/7 Championship

(1) DANA BROOKE (C) vs. TAMINA – 24/7 Championship Match

The announcers reminded us that the normal 24/7 rules do not apply during this standard match format. Tamina briefly controlled Brooke to start, but Brooke soon had Tamina on the mat with a low drop kick and a cover for a two-count. Tamina scoop slammed Brooke and covered for a two-count of her own. Tamina tossed Brooke through the ropes to ringside. Brooke rolled back in at the ref’s five-count, and Tamina went back to work with a series of kicks and a hip attack in the corner. She covered Brooke for another two-count, then applied a chin lock.

Tamina went for a side suplex but Brooke landed on her feet, then hit Tamina with three kicks. Brooke flipped into a handspring elbow in the corner not once, but twice. She delivered a bulldog to Tamina and covered for two. She dragged Tamina toward a corner, then climbed to the top turnbuckle. She jumped into what might have been a frog splash, but Tamina was already on her feet. This allowed Brooke to somersault and roll up to her feet, but by then Tamina was waiting to deliver a superkick to her jaw. She covered Brooke for a two-count.

Tamina screamed at the ref, “What’s wrong with you?” She climbed to the middle rope and jumped to hit a double axe handle, but Brooke got her feet up into Tamina’s midsection. Brooke sprung to her feet and took Tamina down with a swinging neckbreaker, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Dana Brooke by pinfall in 5:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Clunky match, not great – fitting for the championship.)

(2) APOLLO CREWS & COMMANDER AZEEZ vs. HURT BUSINESS (CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN)

Azeez started against Benjamin and immediately had Benjamin on the mat with a knee lift and clubbing forearm. He fired Benjamin off the ropes and knocked him down again with a shoulder block, then tagged in Crews, who dealt a series of kicks and punches in their corner. Benjamin reversed out of a hammer throw and suplexed Crews to the mat. Benjamin backed into his opponent’s corner, so Azeez clubbed him from behind. Alexander ran in to attack Azeez, but Crews was still able to take advantage of Benjamin with a suplex. He covered Benjamin for two. Azeez tagged in and flattened Benjamin with a big clothesline, then postured to the crowd as we cut to break.

Azeez was controlling Benjamin with a chin lock after the break. Crews tagged in and hit Benjamin with a reverse elbow to the face, then covered for a one-count. Crews tried to suplex Benjamin, but was blocked on two attempts. Benjamin came back with a snap suplex of his own, then tagged in Alexander. He flew from the corner with a flurry of offense and covered Crews for one. Crews came back with a German suplex, then covered Alexander for a one-count. Crews momentarily blocked Alexander from making a tag, but Alexander struck with a European uppercut. This sent Crews reeling back to his own corner while Alexander struggled on the mat toward Benjamin.

Azeez tagged in first and he dragged Alexander away from Benjamin, but Alexander managed to land a head butt to Azeez and finally make the tag. Benjamin landed a few blows, then splashed Azeez twice in the corner. Crews ran in but was met with a belly-to-belly suplex from Benjamin. Benjamin hit Azeez with a spinning heel kick, but Azeez came back with a big boot. He yanked Benjamin to his feet, then delivered the Nigerian Nail and covered for the three-count.

WINNERS: Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez by pinfall in 7:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Again, nothing exciting here. Azeez is dead weight and Benjamin seems physically and mentally checked out.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.6

