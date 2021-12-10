12/9 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey, Rhino vs. Young in a Street Fight, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 9, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Recap video of last week’s main event, including Scott D’Amore announcing that Moose will defend the world title against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at Hard To Kill.

-Show intro video.

(1) CHRIS SABIN & MICKIE JAMES vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO & MATTHEW REHWOLDT

Mickie and Deonna started in the ring, but Rehwoldt asked to let him take care of Mickie and he tagged in. Mickie got Rehwoldt in a headlock and took him to his knees. Rehwoldt shoulder blocked Mickie to the mat. Mickie caught Rehwoldt with a spin kick and punches. Sabin tagged in and kicked Rehwoldt in the back.

Sabin put Rehwoldt in a submission. Rehwoldt started getting the better of Sabin and said “this is for The Queen”. Rehwoldt knocked Sabin off the ropes. Deonna tagged in and punched Sabin. Deonna choked Sabin over the middle rope. Deonna punched Mickie on the ring apron.

Rehwoldt splashed Sabin and suplexed him. Rehwoldt put Sabin in a chin lock. Rehwoldt power bombed Sabin. Sabin dropkicked Rehwoldt as he came off the top rope. Mickie and Deonna tagged in at the same time. They brawled to the mat. Mickie caught Deonna with a Thesz press, punches, and a neckbreaker.

Deonna kicked Deonna down. Sabin dropkicked Rehwoldt from the top rope. Sabin went for the Cradle Shock on Deonna but she got out. Sabin dove on Rehwoldt and Deonna dove on Sabin outside the ring. Mickie dove from the top rope to the floor on Deonna and Sabin. In the ring, Rehwoldt pulled Mickie off the top rope.

Mickie caught Deonna with a Thesz press. Rehwoldt interfered from the outside to allow Deonna to turn it around and pin Mickie.

WINNERS: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good action to get the show started. Mickie and Deonna work well together. This interaction will help to put heat on their title match at Hard To Kill.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Matt Cardona backstage. Cardona said he is only here for a world title opportunity. He said he’s only had one title opportunity in his life and he lost in record time. W. Morrissey approached and called him “Mid Cardona”. He said Cardona never goes after what he wants and that’s why he’s in the spot he’s in. Morrissey said he takes what he wants.

Morrissey said he wanted a one on one match with Moose. Morrissey said you never know what could happen to someone who is supposed to be in a three-way match between now and Hard To Kill. Cardona challenged Morrissey to a match tonight and said if Cardona loses, then he will back out of the match at Hard To Kill. [c]

-Clip from last week of Violent By Design attacking Rich Swann and Willie Mack after their match last week, followed by Rhino making the save.

-Violent By Design vignette. Eric Young said that Rhino can’t seem to learn his lesson. He said Rhino was part of something special but now he wants to be in a street fight. Eric said he is younger, faster, and smarter. Joe Doering said he has a design in case Rhino’s friends try to interfere.

-Striker and D’Lo ran down the matches for the night.

(2) ROHIT RAJU (w/Raj Singh) vs. LAWRENCE D

Rohit kicked and punched D. D shoulder blocked Rohit to the mat. D gave Rohit an atomic drop, threw him around, and splashed him. Rohit gave D a series of kicks. A split screen showed Josh Alexander approaching the ring.

Alexander walked to the ring and punched out Raj Singh at ringside. Alexander attacked Rohit. The referee stopped the match. Alexander called out Jonah to come to the ring. [c]

WINNER: No contest in 2:00.

-Scott D’Amore walked to the ring and told Josh Alexander to calm down. He said Jonah isn’t coming out because he isn’t in the building. Scott told Jonah to stay home because he thought something like this might happen. Scott said Alexander would face Jonah at Hard To Kill. Alexander said he wanted Jonah now.

Alexander said the longer it took him to get his hands on Jonah, the longer it would take to get the title back from Moose. Alexander said that Scott was testing his patience. Scott said Alexander was like family but he was losing control and he needed to learn to keep his emotions in check.

Alexander brought Raj Singh in the ring and gave him the C-4 Spike. Alexander said that was him keeping his emotions in check. Alexander left the ring.

-Chris Bey and Hikuleo were walking backstage. A security member asked them to sign a poster and they got angry at him. Laredo Kid walked in to break it up. Kid said something in Spanish and walked off. [c]

-Steve Maclin approached Scott D’Amore backstage. Maclin wanted a one on one match with Trey Miguel. Scott said Maclin had his opportunities and said no. Rosemary and Havok approached Scott next. He said he was busy this week, so he delegated who got to choose who would be in the Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill.

(3) FINJUICE (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. THE LEARNING TREE (VSK & ZICKY DICE)

Juice and Dice started the match. Dice pulled a long pink string from his mouth. It distracted Juice and Dice took advantage. VSK tagged in and knocked Finlay off the apron. VSK and Dice double teamed juice. Finlay made the hot tag and cleaned house on Dice and VSK. Finjuice hit the flapjack on VSK.

VSK fought Finjuice by himself. Finlay dropped an elbow from the ropes on VSK and Juice got the pin. VSK and Dice argued up the ramp. [c]

WINNERS: Finjuice in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: VSK and Dice got some offense and comedy early, but this was mostly a showcase squash for Finjuice.)

-Moose approached Morrissey backstage. Moose said neither of them want the Hard To Kill Match to be a triple threat. Moose said they should work together one last time to take out Cardona. Morrissey said he didn’t trust Moose and he would take out Cardona himself.

-Backstage, Eric Young told Joe Doering and Deaner to stay back there and he would take care of things himself.

(4) RHINO vs. ERIC YOUNG – Street Fight Match

Rhino and Young brawled at the start. The action quickly went to the floor, but went right back in the ring. Rhino clotheslined Eric over the top rope to the floor. Rhino looked for weapons. Rhino suplexed Eric on the ramp. Back in the ring, Rhino hit Eric with a tray. Rhino hit Eric in the head with a metal trash can.

Eric moved and Rhino charged into a trash can in the corner. Eric hit Rhino with the trash can lid. Eric hit Rhino with a chair. Rhino recovered and gave Eric a superplex. Rhino clotheslined Eric. Deaner ran in and Rhino beat him up. Doering ran in, followed by Heath. Rhino and Heath knocked Doering out of the ring.

Eric hit Rhino with the hockey mask for a two count. Eric went for a piledriver but Rich Swann and Willie Mack ran in to break it up. Swann and Mack attacked Doering. The Good Brothers ran in and attacked Swann and Mack. Eric gave Rhino a low blow and a piledriver and got the pin. VBD and the Good Brothers beat up the faces and left them laying.

WINNER: Eric Young in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good brawl while it lasted. The outside interference was overkill but seems to be leading towards a match at Hard To Kill.)

-Gia Miller interviewed The IInspiration and The Influence backstage. They kept cutting each other off. The IInspiration said it was a good chance to become a supergroup. They argued over what to call the team. [c]

(5) THE IINSPIRATION (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) & THE INFLUENCE (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne w/Kaleb) vs. DECAY (Rosemary & Havok & Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve)

Taurus scared Madison out of the ring. Decay threatened a four-way dive out of the ring, but didn’t do it. [c]

Rosemary threw Madison into the corner. Tenille interfered from the outside and hit Rosemary. The IInspiration and The Influence beat on Rosemary. Rosemary rose up. The IInspiration backed into Decay’s corner and got bitten on the head. Havok clotheslined Jessie. Madison jumped on Steve’s back.

Steve dipped Madison and bit her on the head. Taurus got in the ring and pulled Tenille in. Tenille slapped Taurus. Taurus slammed Tenille onto Kaleb on the outside. The IInspiration and Madison argued on the floor. In the ring, Rosemary speared Tenille for the win. The Influence argued with the IInspiration afterwards.

WINNERS: Decay in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The commercial took out a big chunk of this match, which was largely comedy. The IInspiration vs. Influence feud is having some fun moments.)

-A clip was shown of Lady Frost beating Kimber Lee on the BTI show.

-Gia Miller interviewed Lady Frost and congratulated her on being the latest Impact signee. Scott D’Amore approached. He welcomed her to the team. Frost wanted to be in the Ultimate X match. Scott told her to take it up with the newest member of Impact’s management team. The camera revealed Gail Kim standing behind her. Gail said Frost would be in the match, along with Tasha Steelz, Rachael Ellering, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Rosemary. [c]

Striker ran down the matches at Hard To Kill, including:

Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Ultimate X: Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green

(6) MATT CARDONA vs. W. MORRISSEY

Cardona and Morrissey brawled on the floor before the bell rang. Morrissey got the best of it and threw Cardona into the ring post. The action returned to the ring and the bell rang. Cardona made a comeback, but Morrissey knocked him down with a back elbow. Moose was shown looking on from the rafters. Morrissey booted Cardona out of the ring. [c]

Morrissey had the advantage after the break. Morrissey knocked Cardona off the ropes to the floor. Morrissey ran Cardona into the ring post. Cardona bled from the head. Morrissey rubbed Cardona’s head into the post. Moose was shown looking on again. Morrissey repeatedly punched Cardona’s head.

The action returned to the ring. Morrissey missed a splash to the corner and hit his head on the ring post. The two wrestlers exchanged punches. Cardona landed punches and forearms. Cardona dropkicked Morrissey from the second rope, then kicked him in the corner and scored a two count.

Cardona hit the Radio Silence on Morrissey but only got a two count. Fans chanted “Impact Wrestling”. Morrissey gave Cardona a big boot. Morrissey stomped Cardona in the corner. Morrissey repeatedly punched Cardona. Morrissey knocked the referee down, who called for the bell.

Morrissey gave the referee a big boot. Morrissey power bombed Cardona. Chelsea Green ran down to check on Cardona. Moose got in the ring and squared off with Morrissey. Morrissey gave Moose a big boot. Morrissey screamed at Chelsea to get out of the way. Morrissey was going after her, until Cardona fired up and took him down. Cardona booted him out of the ring and held up the title.

WINNER: Matt Cardona by DQ in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match exceeded my expectations, but the finish was cheap. A rare DQ on Impact TV. Cardona continues to look strong.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The in-ring action kept the show moving and there wasn’t a lot of talk this week. Rhino vs. Young was good, but it was a bit short. The IInspiration vs. The Influence feud is entertaining. They’ve done an effective job of making the Knockout’s Ultimate X match seem like a big deal. I like that Gail Kim was added as a member of Impact’s on-screen management team. The main event was solid and continues to build to an intriguing triple threat match at Hard To Kill.

