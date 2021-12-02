12/2 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Jonah makes Impact in-ring debut, Ellering vs. Evans, championship twist, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 2, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Recap video showing footage of Matt Cardona, W. Morrissey, Moose, Josh Alexander, Jonah, and Eddie Edwards from Turning Point.

-Intro video

-Matt Cardona walked to the ring and took the mic. Striker plugged the Major Figure Toy Drive along with a graphic on the screen. Cardona recapped his match at Turning Point. He said the only reason he is in Impact is to be the world champion. He was interrupted by Moose’s music. Moose slowly walked to the ring.

Moose talked about how long Cardona has been wrestling. Moose talked about Cardona’s accomplishments. Moose said Cardona will never be a top guy in the business though. He asked if Cardona really wanted to step in the ring with Moose. Moose tried to rile up Cardona and called him nothing but a mid-carder. He said he should change his name to “Mid Cardona”.

Cardona challenged Moose to say it again. Moose started to and Cardona attacked him. Cardona gave Moose boots in the corner. W. Morrissey attacked Cardona from behind and they brawled. Moose clotheslined Cardona by surprise. Moose and Morrissey attacked Cardona. Eddie Edwards ran in for the save. Moose escaped from Cardona.

(D.L.’s Take: Good opening segment. Moose is a great bully and Cardona showed good fire. I’m glad to see Cardona get elevated and he is doing well as the babyface challenger.)

-Violent By Design promo. Eric Young said his VBD family is real power. He said no one walks away from them. Young said they needed power and control and there would be a reckoning. [c]

-Matt Cardona approached Scott D’Amore backstage. Scott said they needed a main event tonight, so Scott made Cardona & Eddie vs. Moose & Morrissey. Cardona wanted a title shot. Scott told him to go out and prove tonight why he should get a shot.

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering approached Scott and asked to be in the Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans approached and called them losers. Scott said he would name the six competitors next week. In the meantime, he said Savannah would face Rachael tonight.

-D’Lo and Striker were shown at ringside and ran down the matches for tonight.

(1) CHRIS SABIN vs. MATTHEW REHWOLDT (w/Deonna Purrazzo)

A clip was shown from “last week” of Rehwoldt confronting Sabin backstage about his t-shirt. Deonna joined the commentary team. Rehwoldt took Sabin down early, but Sabin quickly got the upper hand. Sabin caught Rehwoldt with a crossbody block. Rehwoldt knocked Sabin off the ring apron. [c]

Rehwoldt had the advantage coming out of the break. Sabin made a comeback with a series of moves. Both wrestlers collided. Sabin got the advantage and Deonna climbed up on the ring apron for a distraction., Rehwoldt caught Sabin with a kick and power bomb. Mickie James ran to ringside and brawled with Deonna.

Mickie threw Deonna into the ring post. Sabin gave Rehwoldt the Cradle Shock and got the pin. Deonna and Mickie brawled up the ramp and to the back.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid action, although it was largely a backdrop for Deonna and a setup leading to the Deonna vs. Mickie brawl.)

-Scott D’Amore talked with Chelsea Green backstage about the Ultimate X match. Chelsea said the whole world wanted to see her vs. Mickie. Alisha Edwards approached Scott and said she wanted to be in the Ultimate X match. Jai Vidal approached and said he wanted a match. Scott said he only had one opportunity, but he didn’t think that Jai wanted it. Scott put him in a match against Jonah next. Jai looked stunned. [c]

(2) JONAH vs. JAI VIDAL

This was Jonah’s in-ring debut. Jai tried to attack Jonah but Jonah no-sold his offense and overpowered him. Jonah gave Jai a delayed suplex and a senton. Jonah splashed Jai from the top rope for the win. The camera view from the top made it look more impressive.

WINNER: Jonah in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good squash to establish Jonah as a powerhouse.)

Jonah took the mic and said everyone is talking about the Top Dog. He said he takes over wherever he goes. He said he showed up in NJPW to face off with Moose. Jonah said he deserves to be world champion, but first he would deal with Josh Alexander. He said all he heard from fans and wrestlers was that Alexander is the best wrestler in the world. He said to be the best, you have to go through the Top Dog.

-Video package on the X Division match between Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and Steve Maclin at Turning Point.

-Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Trey Miguel. He said he feels good about retaining the X Division title. Trey said his biggest challenge is pinning or submitting Steve Maclin. Maclin attacked Trey and they brawled. A member of security tried to break them up, but he got attacked too. Maclin choked Trey with a cable before security broke it up. Trey climbed on some equipment, dove off, and knocked down Maclin and security. [c]

-How To Be A Professional, Lesson 52: Distance Learning. Zicky Dice and VSK talked to Brian Myers via Facetime. Myers hung up on Dice. VSK called back. Dice said without a substitute teacher, things were getting out of hand. VSK said that Scott D’Amore put them in a match with Finjuice. Dice asked about Myers’s scrotum and Myers hung up.

-Moose told Morrisey that they had to get rid of Matt Cardona. Morrissey asked how getting rid of Cardona helps him. Moose said if Cardona gets the belt, Morrissey wouldn’t get a shot. Morrissey said Moose never had any intention of giving him a title shot. Moose said if Morrissey helps him beat Cardona, then he would get the first title shot. Morrissey agreed and walked off.

(3) RACHAEL ELLERING (w/Jordynne Grace) vs. SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Tasha Steelz)

Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis was shown in the crowd. Evans got the early advantage. Evans chopped Ellering and knocked her down. Ellering knocked Evans down with a shoulder block. Evans gave Ellering a suplex with a bridge.

Ellering made a comeback, but Evans quickly turned the tide. Evans gave Ellering a DDT. Ellering came back with punches, a sliding kick, and three sentons. Grace chased Tasha around the ring. Ellering clotheslined Tasha. Ellering gave Evans a fireman’s carry into a cutter for the win.

WINNER: Rachael Ellering in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Physical match between two of Impact’s underutilized wrestlers from the Knockouts Division. This was effective in showing wrestlers fighting for the chance to be in the Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill.)

-Madison Rayne and Kaleb greeted Tenille Dashwood and asked about her trip. Madison talked about “some new girls” who came in and won the tag team titles while Tenille was gone. Tenille found out they were Australian too and she left to investigate. [c]

-The Influence confronted The IInspiration (who were putting on makeup). The IInspiration and Tenille yelled “Oh. My. God.” and screamed. They were happy to see each other. Kaleb tried to join in as part of the group. They all walked off together, but Madison seemed hesitant.

(4) RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK vs. DEANER & JOE DOERING (w/Eric Young)

Swann and Doering started the match. Swann got in some kicks but Doering threw him into the corner. Mack chopped Deaner in the corner. Swann and Mack double teamed Deaner. Doering knocked Mack down with a shoulder tackle. [c]

VBD had the upper hand on Mack until Swann made the hot tag. Swann ran wild on Deaner and Doering. Eric Young distracted the referee. Deaner tried to hit Swann with the flagpole, but Swann avoided it and came back with the 450 splash for the win. VBD attacked Swann and Mack after the match, but Rhino and Heath made the save. Rhino gave Young a belly to belly suplex.

WINNERS: Rich Swann & Willie Mack in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic tag match with a predictable ending, but the fans were into it.)

-Hernandez and Johnny Swinger were backstage. Swinger said he was finally happy. Hernandez said if they would have gone through with the wedding, Swinger would have gotten the money roll (it’s back). Rohit Raju and Raj Singh approached and asked why they weren’t in Wrestle House. Lawrence D walked up and called them riff raff. Rohit said he had been carrying Impact while Lawrence was gone. Lawrence said that Rohit could prove it in the ring. Lawrence sprayed his cologne and everyone gagged, except Swinger. [c]

-Striker and D’Lo ran down next week’s matches, which include:

Chris Sabin & Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt

The Influence & The IInspiration vs. Decay

Eric Young vs. Rhino in a street fight

(5) MATT CARDONA & EDDIE EDWARDS vs MOOSE & W. MORRISSEY

Cardona and Morrissey started the action. Cardona and Edwards knocked Moose and Morrissey to ringside. [c]

Morrissey choked Cardona over the middle rope. Moose grinded Cardona’s head into the mat with his foot. Eddie tagged in and fought Morrissey. Morrissey knocked Eddie to the floor. Moose whipped Eddie into the corner. Moose and Morrissey double teamed Eddie. Moose prevented Eddie from making a tag to Cardona.

Moose and Morrissey tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Eddie. Eddie finally made the hot tag to Cardona. Cardona hit a series of moves on Moose. All four wrestlers traded moves in the ring. Eddie dove onto Morrissey on the floor. Moose gave Cardona a uranage. Moose and Cardona traded moves, until Cardona rolled up Moose for the pin.

After the match, Morrissey laid out Moose with a kick and gloated before leaving the ring.

WINNERS: Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good tag team match. The announcers sold it as a really big win for Cardona. Morrissey turning on Moose at the end added further intrigue to the title picture.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good rebound from last week’s Wrestle House 2 episode. The in-ring action was solid, highlighted by Ellering vs. Evans and the main event. They are doing a good job of building Matt Cardona as a title contender. Jonah had a strong debut. The Influence/IInspiration meeting was fun and there are a lot of ways to go with it in the future.

