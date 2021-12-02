News Ticker

Beth Phoenix announces she’s leaving NXT

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 2, 2021

Beth Phoenix (art credit Grant Gould (c) PWTorch)
Beth Phoenix will be leaving the NXT announce after Sunday’s NXT War Games PPV event on Peacock. Phoenix will be staying with WWE. In a post on Twitter, Phoenix announced her departure, citing wanting to spend more time with her family as the reason for leaving.

Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion. She made her NXT commentary debut in 2019.

