Beth Phoenix announces she’s leaving NXT

Beth Phoenix will be leaving the NXT announce after Sunday’s NXT War Games PPV event on Peacock. Phoenix will be staying with WWE. In a post on Twitter, Phoenix announced her departure, citing wanting to spend more time with her family as the reason for leaving.
Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion. She made her NXT commentary debut in 2019.
