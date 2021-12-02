Beth Phoenix announces she’s leaving NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Beth Phoenix will be leaving the NXT announce after Sunday’s NXT War Games PPV event on Peacock. Phoenix will be staying with WWE. In a post on Twitter, Phoenix announced her departure, citing wanting to spend more time with her family as the reason for leaving.

Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion. She made her NXT commentary debut in 2019.

