12/1 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: T-Bar vs. Akira Tozawa, R-Truth vs. Reggie, more

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 1, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Rare Main Event matchup: Truth vs. Reggie

(1) R-TRUTH vs. REGGIE

Truth controlled Reggie early with a side headlock and an arm bar. Truth fired him off the ropes then knocked him down on the rebound with a shoulder block. Truth shouted at the crowd, “What’s up,” which they mimicked in return. Truth threw Reggie between the turnbuckles shoulder-first into the ring post, then covered for a two-count. He immediately covered, this time for a one-count. Truth applied a chin lock.

Reggie got to his feet but Truth lifted him and dropped him on his back. He whipped Reggie from corner-to-corner, causing him to smash the far turnbuckles back-first. Truth hit a second back suplex, then covered for two. Truth applied chin lock number two. Again, Reggie got to his feet and landed a few body blows. Truth went for a third suplex but this time Reggie flipped through it and got in some brief offense, including a flipping drop kick to Truth’s chest. Truth landed a few kicks and set up for a powerbomb, but at the apex of the move, Reggie rolled forward and landed behind Truth’s back. Once on the mat he rolled Truth onto his back and covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Reggie by pinfall in 4:45.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match was not good. Reggie is more of an acrobat than a professional wrestler. Truth managed to relax the pace with two chin locks in a match that didn’t run five minutes.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Heyman / Reigns in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of Black Friday Battle Royal from Smackdown

Replay of Edge / Miz in-ring confrontation from Raw

Replay of Owens vs. Big E from Raw

(2) T-BAR vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

The men locked up and T-Bar predictably overpowered Tozawa into a corner. Tozawa briefly locked on a comically feeble side headlock, but T-Bar threw him off and knocked him to the mat. T-Bar rammed Tozawa face-first into the top turnbuckle, then applied a bear hug in the middle of the ring. He hoisted Tozawa onto his shoulders, but Tozawa wriggled to freedom. He sidestepped a big boot that caused T-Bar to get his right leg hung up over the top rope. Tozawa ran the opposite ropes and drop kicked the compromised T-Bar to send him out to the floor. Tozawa ran the ropes again and dove through the ropes – his feet snagged the middle rope on his way through, so T-Bar’s intercepting crescent kick barely made contact. We cut to break.

T-Bar controlled Tozawa with a chin lock back in the ring. He landed some kicks to Tozawa in the corner. Tozawa ran out of the corner to attack, but T-Bar easily sent him to the mat with an overhead clubbing forearm. T-Bar applied another chin lock. Tozawa stood up and landed some elbows, then ran the ropes to bounce back at T-Bar. Tozawa caught him and held him aloft in another bearhug. Tozawa briefly broke free but T-Bar trapped him with a third bearhug. Tozawa got free again and hit a missile drop kick off the top rope. With T-Bar reeling, Tozawa climbed to the top rope again. When T-Bar got to his feet, Tozawa took flight, but T-Bar caught Tozawa in mid-air. T-Bar prepared to slam him, but Tozawa countered into a big DDT, then covered T-Bar for a two-count.

T-Bar blocked a Tozawa kick, then Tozawa spun T-Bar to the mat with a hurricanrana / pin combo. T-Bar kicked out at two. Tozawa landed a spin kick to T-Bar’s head, then ran the ropes. On the rebound, T-Bar got up the big boot to Tozawa’s chin. He hoisted Tozawa onto his shoulders and hit the Eyes Wide Shut, then covered for three.

WINNER: T-Bar by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Another not-good match. It felt like having a longer match length just gave more opportunity to be repetitive. Also, Tozawa could’ve broken his neck on his sloppy dive through the ropes and because of the spot they planned, T-Bar couldn’t be in a position to protect him. Mildly frightening.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.2

