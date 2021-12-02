12/1 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: T-Bar vs. Akira Tozawa, R-Truth vs. Reggie, more

News Ticker

BY MIKE MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

December 2, 2021

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT
DECEMBER 1, 2021
HULU STREAMING TV
REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

  • Rare Main Event matchup: Truth vs. Reggie

(1) R-TRUTH vs. REGGIE

Truth controlled Reggie early with a side headlock and an arm bar. Truth fired him off the ropes then knocked him down on the rebound with a shoulder block. Truth shouted at the crowd, “What’s up,” which they mimicked in return. Truth threw Reggie between the turnbuckles shoulder-first into the ring post, then covered for a two-count. He immediately covered, this time for a one-count. Truth applied a chin lock.

Reggie got to his feet but Truth lifted him and dropped him on his back. He whipped Reggie from corner-to-corner, causing him to smash the far turnbuckles back-first. Truth hit a second back suplex, then covered for two. Truth applied chin lock number two. Again, Reggie got to his feet and landed a few body blows. Truth went for a third suplex but this time Reggie flipped through it and got in some brief offense, including a flipping drop kick to Truth’s chest. Truth landed a few kicks and set up for a powerbomb, but at the apex of the move, Reggie rolled forward and landed behind Truth’s back. Once on the mat he rolled Truth onto his back and covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Reggie by pinfall in 4:45.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match was not good. Reggie is more of an acrobat than a professional wrestler. Truth managed to relax the pace with two chin locks in a match that didn’t run five minutes.)

-Main Event recap session:

  • Replay of Heyman / Reigns in-ring segment from Smackdown
  • Replay of Black Friday Battle Royal from Smackdown
  • Replay of Edge / Miz in-ring confrontation from Raw
  • Replay of Owens vs. Big E from Raw

(2) T-BAR vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

The men locked up and T-Bar predictably overpowered Tozawa into a corner. Tozawa briefly locked on a comically feeble side headlock, but T-Bar threw him off and knocked him to the mat. T-Bar rammed Tozawa face-first into the top turnbuckle, then applied a bear hug in the middle of the ring. He hoisted Tozawa onto his shoulders, but Tozawa wriggled to freedom. He sidestepped a big boot that caused T-Bar to get his right leg hung up over the top rope. Tozawa ran the opposite ropes and drop kicked the compromised T-Bar to send him out to the floor. Tozawa ran the ropes again and dove through the ropes – his feet snagged the middle rope on his way through, so T-Bar’s intercepting crescent kick barely made contact. We cut to break.

T-Bar controlled Tozawa with a chin lock back in the ring. He landed some kicks to Tozawa in the corner. Tozawa ran out of the corner to attack, but T-Bar easily sent him to the mat with an overhead clubbing forearm. T-Bar applied another chin lock. Tozawa stood up and landed some elbows, then ran the ropes to bounce back at T-Bar. Tozawa caught him and held him aloft in another bearhug. Tozawa briefly broke free but T-Bar trapped him with a third bearhug. Tozawa got free again and hit a missile drop kick off the top rope. With T-Bar reeling, Tozawa climbed to the top rope again. When T-Bar got to his feet, Tozawa took flight, but T-Bar caught Tozawa in mid-air. T-Bar prepared to slam him, but Tozawa countered into a big DDT, then covered T-Bar for a two-count.

T-Bar blocked a Tozawa kick, then Tozawa spun T-Bar to the mat with a hurricanrana / pin combo. T-Bar kicked out at two. Tozawa landed a spin kick to T-Bar’s head, then ran the ropes. On the rebound, T-Bar got up the big boot to Tozawa’s chin. He hoisted Tozawa onto his shoulders and hit the Eyes Wide Shut, then covered for three.

WINNER: T-Bar by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Another not-good match. It felt like having a longer match length just gave more opportunity to be repetitive. Also, Tozawa could’ve broken his neck on his sloppy dive through the ropes and because of the spot they planned, T-Bar couldn’t be in a position to protect him. Mildly frightening.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.2

