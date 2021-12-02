THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 12/2: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Johnny Swinger

Last week’s Thanksgiving episode of Impact was devoted to Wrestle House 2. The plot revolved around Swinger’s friends trying to find ways to make him happy. The Wrestle House concept is certainly not for everyone, but as a stand-alone holiday show, it was fun.

The wrestlers had a lot of dialogue, delivered it well, and it was cool to see another side of the performers. As the centerpiece of the show, Swinger carried a lot of the material and was entertaining.

Impact Match of the Week: Black Taurus vs. Hernandez

This match gets Match of the Week status kind of by default since last week’s show was all Wrestle House comedy matches. This was the best of the bunch. Taurus got the win after about three minutes of action.

Impact TV Results (11/25/21):

-Chris Sabin beat Kaleb

-Downtown Daddy Brown beat Johnny Swinger

-Decay & Chris Sabin beat Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Madison Rayne, Hernandez, and Kaleb

-Johnny Swinger beat Lawrence D

-Black Taurus beat Hernandez

Coming Up:

The post-Wrestle House 2 edition of Impact TV features:

-The in-ring debut of Jonah

-Chris Sabin vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

-Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design

