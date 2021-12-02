FREE PODCAST 12/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review this week’s ROH episode featuring The Briscoes vs. PCO & Danhausen, Rok-C vs. Scott, and EC3 vs. Lethal, review Dickinson vs. Rust from Week by Week, more (79 min.)

News Ticker

December 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review this week’s television episode including The Briscoes vs. PCO & Danhausen, Rok-C vs. Gia Scott for the ROH Women’s Title, and EC3 vs. Jay Lethal. They discuss ROH Week by Week featuring Taylor Rust vs. Chris Dickinson, Women’s Division Wednesday, and Silas Young vs. Manders and Brody King vs. Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander vs. Danny Vega from AAW. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss what other matches they think might take place at Final Battle.

