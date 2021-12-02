Rhett Titus discusses what went through his head when he found out ROH was going on hiatus, how he broke the news to his wife

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor veteran Rhett Titus was asked by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican about what went through his head when he heard the news that Ring of Honor was going on a hiatus after Final Battle 2021 on Dec. 11 in a new VIP exclusive interview on Radican Worldwide.

Titus talked about how ROH usually holds a zoom call before TV tapings and he was listening to the call at home while working out outside his house and the call was business as usual at first. Titus said things changed when ROH COO Joe Koff got on the call to address the roster. “I could just tell by the sound of his voice that something was wrong,” said Titus. “I sat down from the workout and I started listening and I was just like the more he talked, I was like this aint good, this aint good, this aint good.”

“They laid it on us and told us what was going down and how it was going to happen and all that stuff and instantly my heart just sank, my stomach just started turning over,” said Titus. My wife looked outside and she said, ‘Is everything alright?’ I looked at her in despair and shook my head no. I had the unfortunate job of telling her that things aren’t good.

“It’s one of those things where we were very blessed during the pandemic even though Ring of Honor wasn’t running shows to be able to still be paid and all that sort of stuff. They took good care of us during the pandemic. It wound up maybe not causing the demise, but it didn’t help things… but the plan is to come back in April at Supercard of Honor. I’m a very positive person, always postive thinking, so I’m looking forward to Supercard of Honor.

“After so many years of being with Ring of Honor my whole entire wrestling career a lot of people don’t understand my first wrestling match was inside Ring of Honor. I had an easier time getting booked on Ring of Honor starting out than I did on random indies. It’s very crazy for me because I’ve never been involved in wrestling where I didn’t have Ring of Honor as my backbone and Ring of Honor as my main home and my whole life has revolved around Ring of Honor and when Ring of Honor was having shows. I always scheduled my life around that and now I have a lot of free time on my hands.”

During his interview with Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Sean Radican, Titus also discussed his thoughts on wrestling his mentor Austin Aries at NWA’s Hard Times 2 PPV on Fite TV, why ROH came to the point where they had to take a hiatus, and his Pure Rules match against Brian Milonas on ROH week by week.

