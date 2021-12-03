FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Cody flaming table finish, WWE post-Survivor Series TV, Dynamite ratings, NXT WarGames preview, Edge-Miz, Punk-MJF, NOAH-NJPW (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. This is a simulcast of part of this week’s “The Fix with Todd & Wade” podcasts which are usually VIP-exclusive. Topics covered include:

Review of the post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Smackdown including Charlotte’s interview

Review of this week’s Raw including the returns of Edge and Miz, Big E vs. Kevin Owens

Todd’s take on the latest round of WWE roster cuts

Todd’s take on the New Japan-NOAH announcement

Review of last night’s AEW Dynamite including the Cody Rhodes flaming table finish, C.M. Punk-MJF, Bryan Danielson leaning more into being a heel, and more.

A review of NXT 2.0 this week including Johnny Gargano vs. Bron Breaker in the main event and final War Games hype.

A preview of Sunday’s NXT WarGames line-up.

