ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/3 (Spoiler-Free): Sammy vs. Nese for TNT Championship, Jade vs. Kai, Penta & Pac vs. FTR in 2 out of 3

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

DECEMBER 3, 2021

DULUTH, GA. AT THE GAS SOUTH ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish defeated Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta.

Riho defeated AEW World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a Black Friday Deal match to earn a future match for the title.

Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia (w/2point0).

Arena

Tonight’s episode of Rampage was recorded following Dynamite this past Wednesday. See Wednesday’s Dynamite primer for information about the Gas South Arena.

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (champ) vs. Tony Nese

Recent AEW signee “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, where he said if others “did their work” then Sammy Guevara would not be the current TNT Champion. In walked Sammy when Tony challenged him to a title match. Sammy accepted and was sucker-punched by Tony who said the only reason he was TNT Champion was because guys like him were not around.

Tony was released from WWE earlier this year and began appearing in the stands on camera on AEW television. He has appeared mostly on Dark and Dark Elevation. Sammy defeated Miro for the TNT Championship.

Time for the TNT Championship to be represented by a Premier Athlete. 💪🏼#AEW#AEWRampage https://t.co/IUH2W5llY6 — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) December 3, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I was surprised to see Tony sucker-punch Sammy. Something like that I would think would be reserved for talent in which the company sees a lot. Perhaps they feel that way about Tony, but no disrespect to him I haven’t seen much. Tony is from Long Island, so I may have a little bias in hoping they get something out of him, but there’s not much evidence pointing me in that direction.

Two out of Three Falls: AEW World Tag Team Championship Co-Holder Penta El Zero & Pac vs. AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

FTR was on the winning side of an eight-man tag match on the Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite, defeating a team consisting of the Lucha Brothers. Still sore about coming up short in their attempt to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear, they challenged the Lucha Brothers to a two-out-of-three falls match tonight on Rampage.

This past Wednesday we learned that Rey Fenix would be unavailable due to not being able to travel. Therefore, Pac will step in and take his place. Pac and the Lucha Brothers collectively form the stable “Death Triangle.” Here’s a little trash talk by Cash Wheeler on Twitter:

Maybe the Lucha Bros want to admit they cheated and pinned the wrong guy. Then they can forfeit and give us our titles tonight on #AEWDynamite and save the hassle of losing on #AEWRampage https://t.co/0G1Ti4x5L4 — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) December 1, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: In a weird way I like that Fenix is out and Pac is in. If you want FTR to win this, it doesn’t hurt Penta and Pac to lose the match depending on how they handle things. Regardless, assuming this is the main event, we should be in for a treat to fill out our Friday night wrestling needs.

Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai

The semi-finals of the TBS Championship tournament are set. Ruby Soho will face Nyla Rose, and Jade Cargill faces Thunder Rosa. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, we learned that Jade would face a “protegee” of Rose in Janai Kai. Rosa will be on commentary

According to profightdb.com, Janai has spent time in several promotions including Ring of Honor, Shimmer, GCW, and RISE. Here’s a tweet linking you to an article with more information about Janai:

This article really explains how this year was for me 100% … I am blessed & thankful 🙏🏼 This year is ending in a way I didnt expect. 2022 is around the corner, January is booked up, February is about to be at the same level. LFG 🔥👹🥋 https://t.co/4eVPzSVe9H — Janai Kai (@Janai_Kai) December 3, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I’m always curious to see new talent, although potentially getting squashed by Jade is not the way I’d want to debut on TV. That being said, with Rosa on commentary, this is obviously set up to generate heat for the match between Rosa and Jade as they set up for their tournament match. I still think Rosa is earmarked as the one to defeat Dr. Britt Baker eventually for the world title. I’m curious how they handle Rosa losing. You don’t want the TBS Championship to feel beneath the world title even though it is in the technical sense.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!