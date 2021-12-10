THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 12/9: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Matt Cardona

This was a breakthrough week for Cardona. He main-evented last week’s TV show and scored a win (in a tag team match) over Impact World Champion Moose. The announcers did a good job of making Cardona’s pinfall victory seem like a big deal. Impact has taken advantage of Cardona’s momentum from his GCW appearances and added a fresh touch to their main event scene.

Impact Match of the Week: Jonah vs. Jai Vidal

This was a basic squash but it was effective in making Jonah seem like a major force right out of the gate. Jonah is being positioned against top Impact star Josh Alexander, so this match helped establish Jonah as a credible opponent. Vidal has done well in his Impact appearance thus far and hopefully will be given an opportunity to show even more.

Impact Wrestling TV Results (12/2/21):

Chris Sabin beat Matthew Rehwoldt

Jonah beat Jai Vidal

Rachael Ellering beat Savannah Evans

Rich Swann & Willie Mack beat Deaner & Joe Doering

Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards beat Moose & W. Morrissey

In The News:

Voting is now open for the Impact Wrestling 2021 Year End Awards. The six categories are Male Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Male Tag Team of the Year, Knockouts Tag Team of the Year, Men’s Match of the Year, and Knockouts Match of the Year. You can vote at impactwrestling.com. The results will be revealed on the year end episodes of Impact Wrestling TV.

Coming Up:

This week’s Impact Wrestling TV show features:

Chris Sabin & Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt

Rhino vs. Eric Young

Decay vs. The IInspiration & The Influence

Finjuice vs. The Learning Tree

Lawrence D vs. Rohit Raju

CATCH-UP: Impact Wrestling champion to appear for upstart wrestling promotion