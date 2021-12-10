Chris Jericho reportedly admitted to a UK hospital

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho reportedly has been admitted to a hospital in the UK while on tour with Fozzy.

The band issued a statement, saying that Jericho was in the hospital with a non-Covid-19, treatable health issue. They cancelled two shows due to the situation. There is no word on what the health issue is.

Jericho was off AEW television this week for the tour and to sell the beating he took from Daniel Garcia and 2point0 from last week. Jericho’s return to AEW has not yet been officially announced.

