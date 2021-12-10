News Ticker

Chris Jericho reportedly admitted to a UK hospital

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 10, 2021

Chris Jericho (photo courtesy AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho reportedly has been admitted to a hospital in the UK while on tour with Fozzy.

The band issued a statement, saying that Jericho was in the hospital with a non-Covid-19, treatable health issue. They cancelled two shows due to the situation. There is no word on what the health issue is.

Jericho was off AEW television this week for the tour and to sell the beating he took from Daniel Garcia and 2point0 from last week. Jericho’s return to AEW has not yet been officially announced.

CATCH-UP: AEW announces date and location for next PPV event

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021