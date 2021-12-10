News Ticker

New AEW star announced for 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 10, 2021

Lio Rush has been officially announced as the fourth entrant into the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angles tournament.

Rush joins Jonah Rock, Alex Shelley, and Kevin Blackwood in the annual weekend tournament. The tournament will return from hiatus on January 29 and 30 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

