New AEW star announced for 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

Lio Rush has been officially announced as the fourth entrant into the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angles tournament.

Lio Rush is the fourth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 10, 2021

Rush joins Jonah Rock, Alex Shelley, and Kevin Blackwood in the annual weekend tournament. The tournament will return from hiatus on January 29 and 30 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

