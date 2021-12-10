Top Ring of Honor talented pulled from Final Battle PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bandido has been pulled from Saturday’s Final Battle PPV event due to testing positive for COVID-19. ROH announced the news on Thursday. Bandido was scheduled to face Jonathan Gresham in the Final Battle main event with his ROH World Championship on the line.

#FinalBattle update. Get well soon @bandidowrestler! Match updates will be released as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/3qlSUTn0vY — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 9, 2021

Ring of Honor has not made an announcement in regards to who will face Gresham for the world title, if anybody. Other matches on the Final Battle card include Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor, Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus, The OGK vs. The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, and more.

ROH announced that it would be taking a hiatus after this event, possibly returning in April. The company is promoting this show as “the end of an era.”

