Chris Jericho comments on UK hospitalization

Chris Jericho has made his first public comments since being admitted to a UK hospital while touring with his band Fozzy.

Jericho spoke with the Wrestling Observer and said that he’s good, the doctors wanted to observe him overnight, and that his illness was not COVID related. “I’m feeling good,” Jericho told the Wrestling Observer. “They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related.”

Jericho had been overseas on a sold-out Fozzy tour. He missed this week’s Dynamite for the tour and after being beat up by 2point0 last week.

