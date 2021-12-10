ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/10 (Spoiler-Free): Lucha Bros vs. FTR for AEW Tag Team Championship, Nyla & Bunny & Penelope vs. Ruby & Anna & Tay, Hook vs. Fuego, Cole vs. Wheeler

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

DECEMBER 10, 2021

ELMONT, NY AT THE UBS ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Sammy Guevara defeated Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship.

Jade Cargill defeated Janai Kai in under a minute.

AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated AEW Tag Team Championship co-holder Penta El Zero Miedo & Pac.

Arena

Tonight’s episode of Rampage was recorded following Dynamite this past Wednesday. See Wednesday’s Dynamite primer for information about the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

As I stated in the Dynamite primer I was in the building and already saw tonight’s episode of Rampage. I will not spoil any results. I was on with Wade Keller for his Focus on AEW show yesterday and will join Tyler Sage on the Rampage post show for Torch VIP members.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (champs) vs. AAA Tag Team Champions FTR

During Dynamite, FTR appeared with their manager Tully Blanchard. Cash Wheeler said the only win the by the Lucha Brothers was a fluke. They defeated FTR but the illegal man was pinned, and it wasn’t picked up by the referee. Dax Harwood said by challenging and beating the Lucha Brothers tonight, it’s how he will pay his mortgage and fill his stockings amongst other things.

Later in the show, it was announced that the Lucha Brothers would defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR.

Frank’s Analysis: This was a highlight of the night for us. The match wasn’t as quickly paced until around the middle, but they told an overall good story. I don’t mind if this program continues.

Six-Woman Tag: Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford & The Bunny vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay & Tay Conti

Ruby Soho is set to take on Nyla Rose in the TBS Championship tournament. She defeated Kris Statlander of the Best Friends on last week’s Dynamite. After the match Nyla attacked Ruby, but Statlander chased her from Ruby. This past Wednesday, as Ruby was going to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone, you guessed it kids. An interruption took place this time by The Bunny and Penelope Ford. They said they were aligning with Nyla and challenged Ruby to a six-woman match if she had any friends to find. They then teased her and called her “Ruby Solo.” A brawl broke out, and Anna Jay and Tay Conti came to the rescue.

The match was made official as Nyla & Bunny & Penelope will face Ruby & Anna & Tay tonight.

Frank’s Analysis: I’m looking forward to discussing this with Tyler tonight. I had some thoughts coming out of the match.

Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol

HOOK! HOOK! HOOK!

It was all about the Hook on Wednesday. Dante Martin turned on Team Taz during the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale when he eliminated Ricky Starks with MJF still in the match. Taz, who was on commentary, was enraged at Dante’s action and said he would have a big announcement later. We didn’t hear Taz in the arena on Wednesday, but we learned later that his soon Hook would be in action tonight against Fuego Del Sol (and his 7-33 record).

If you go to Taz’s Twitter, you can see him retweeting a lot of social media buzz about Hook’s debut. Here are a few tweets:

Frank’s Analysis: I would imagine this is leading to Hook and Ricky Starks taking on Dante & Lio Rush at some point, assuming they make nice if they need to make nice at all. We still don’t know if they were “in on it” together when Dante joined Team Taz for all of two weeks.

Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

The Young Bucks, with Adam Cole in their corner (SuperKliq) defeated the Best Friends Chuck Taylor and New Japan’s Chaos member Rocky Romero. The Best Friends are now an “under-faction” (right?) of Chaos. Best Friend member Orange Cassidy was in the corner of Rocky and Chuck. They ran a post-match angle attacking Cassidy, Rocky, and Chuck when Wheeler Yuta came to the rescue. When that wasn’t enough, they were going to give a BTE Trigger to Cassidy when the Best Friends music played. In came Sue with her son, none other than Trent? of the Best Friends making his return to AEW. He had been out most of the year.

As a result of Wheeler’s interference, Adam faces him one-on-one tonight.

Frank’s Analysis: I thought Adam would face Trent, but he might not be ready for one-on-one action just yet. It didn’t seem like there should have been much of an issue between Wheeler and Adam when Wheeler was just trying to help his friends, but this is what they did. No big deal.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!