ROH Wrestler Shane Taylor discusses not winning the ROH World Title, what it would have meant to him to accomplish that goal

Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Sean Radican interviewed ROH veteran Shane Taylor in a new VIP exclusive podcast. Taylor discussed a wide-variety of topics including what he learned from working with The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Cody Rhodes in Ring of Honor, whether or not he’s heard back from any members of the SuperKliq about his challenge, and the current status of contract negotiations for Taylor and the members of Shane Taylor Promotions with other wrestling companies.

The following is a transcript from Taylor being asked about what it would have meant to him to win the ROH World Championship, which is something that he seemed on track to accomplishing before the company announced it was going on Hiatus after the Final Battle 2021 PPV on Dec. 11.

Sean Radican: For you personally, it seemed like you were on track to become the ROH World Champion. It was just a question of when. What would it have meant to you to get that reign at the top having risen all the way starting as a tag team wrestler then having your own stable and then getting the ROH World Title.

Shane Taylor: Man…it would have meant everything because you’re talking about a guy who really only one person went to bat for when I first got here and not from a talent perspective, but from an office perspective. That only one real person went to bat for and believed in and from that all the way to being the man. You know what I mean? All the way to being and accomplishing something that only Jay Lethal has accomplished as far as being a black man in this sport to lead Ring of Honor and all the work that was put in, all of the time the effort to have Cary Silkin be the one handing me that championship to be in that moment that so many of the legends that I’ve studied have been in. The talks that I’ve had with The Briscoes. To be in that spot to and feel as though okay you’ve accomplished everything you set out to do. That would have meant the world you know? Man…

Radican: I know it’s a tough question.

Taylor: It is, man. There’s so much i wanted to do and so much I wanted to accomplish and the reasons behind why mean so much to me and so I feel as though while I’m very happy with everything that I’ve done that’s the one thing that I just feel like man, it just couldn’t get done and it’s not necessarily a regret but its something I’m just like manif I had a time machine you know what I mean I would go back.

Shane Taylor will face Kenny King on Dec. 11 in a Fight Without Honor match on Ring of Honor’s Final Battle 2021 PPV that will air live on PPV, Honor Club, and Fite.tv.

