Kevin Nash announced for Detroit GCW event

Kevin Nash will appear at GCW’s Most Notorious event in Nash’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan on January 14. The company revealed the news on Twitter.
*Detroit Update*
KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at Harpo's!
Plus:
RHINO Returns
SHELLEY Returns
JACOBS Returns
&
SABU Comes HOME!
Get Tix:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
1/14/22 – 7PM
Harpo's – Detroit pic.twitter.com/OrDmvAVPaX
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 8, 2021
Nash will not be wrestling on the show, but put over his appearance and the company in a response to the news saying he wouldn’t want to miss it and that GCW is a great wrestling company with a great product.
Game Changing Wrestling comes to my home town Detroit and I wouldn't miss it for anything. Incredible Wrestling promotion and product. pic.twitter.com/1ZKroGuBkV
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 8, 2021
Nash is a WWE Hall of Famer. He retired from in-ring competition in 2018.
