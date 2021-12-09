Kevin Nash announced for Detroit GCW event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Nash will appear at GCW’s Most Notorious event in Nash’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan on January 14. The company revealed the news on Twitter.

*Detroit Update* KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at Harpo's! Plus:

RHINO Returns

SHELLEY Returns

JACOBS Returns

&

SABU Comes HOME! Get Tix:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! 1/14/22 – 7PM

Harpo's – Detroit pic.twitter.com/OrDmvAVPaX — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 8, 2021

Nash will not be wrestling on the show, but put over his appearance and the company in a response to the news saying he wouldn’t want to miss it and that GCW is a great wrestling company with a great product.

Game Changing Wrestling comes to my home town Detroit and I wouldn't miss it for anything. Incredible Wrestling promotion and product. pic.twitter.com/1ZKroGuBkV — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 8, 2021

Nash is a WWE Hall of Famer. He retired from in-ring competition in 2018.

