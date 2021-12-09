News Ticker

Kevin Nash announced for Detroit GCW event

December 9, 2021

Kevin Nash will appear at GCW’s Most Notorious event in Nash’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan on January 14. The company revealed the news on Twitter.

Nash will not be wrestling on the show, but put over his appearance and the company in a response to the news saying he wouldn’t want to miss it and that GCW is a great wrestling company with a great product.

Nash is a WWE Hall of Famer. He retired from in-ring competition in 2018.

