HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 12/8: C.M. Punk finds the C.M. Punk AEW needs moving forward

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The C.M. Punk that walked out to kickoff AEW Dynamite with MJF’s music in the background is the C.M. Punk that AEW needs moving forward. Nothing about his work on Wednesday night screamed “happy Punk,” but it was obvious he was having the time of his life. Punk was crisp, harsh, and definitive on the microphone. Not only did he build additional anticipation for him vs. MJF at some point, but he jumped in line for the AEW World Championship as well.

-Speaking of MJF, it was smart of him to lean directly into the positive reaction he got in his hometown instead of fighting it with some kind of trolling line that WWE would write. The reaction made MJF look like a giant star, which only helps his future trajectory as a heel in every other city in the world.

-So, Dante Martin played Team Taz. This was the way to book the story, but I still don’t have confidence in Martin’s character work. The turn on Starks lacked emotion, which deadened the impact a little bit. Still, Martin is a clear babyface due to his in-ring work and that can carry him a long way. If he can add a character at some point, look out.

-In the month since Jungle Boy secured a nice win for his team over the Superkliq at Full Gear, it feels like he’s cooled off. Jungle Boy has outgrown being the up and comer coached up by Christian Cage. It’s time to give him something he can sink his teeth into.

-A fun Young Bucks match this week. The Best Friends are an effective opponent for them in this slower holiday time and the Trent return made for a moment.

-Well, if there was any doubt as to whether or not Cody Rhodes is playing up and leaning into the not turning heel turn, there shouldn’t be. Cody calling himself a good guy and faking walking to the back via the heel tunnel acknowledges the negative reaction and signals where his character is headed. On a scale of 1 to 10 how Cody is it to turn heel by not turning heel?

-Time to rant … Cody basically sets himself on fire last week in an effort to win a match and there is essentially zero follow up on it? Nothing?! Look, if you do that angle, you follow up on it. Period. By not, the fire spot’s impact is neutralized for anyone crazy enough to do it next.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship? I’ll take that. A heel Cody should be able to bring out the best babyface Guevara has in him.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Riho was a good match and a good setup for Baker vs. Riho. Nothing more, nothing less.

-It’s kind of hilarious when you look back at how Bryan Danielson kicked the heads off of each member of Dark Order. What a Danielson thing to do. To me, Danielson is already fading as a heel. Not because he isn’t talented, but because he’s so compelling. AEW needs Danielson vs. Page to happen before this head kicking Danielson gets even more over.

-Page and Danielson had an effective, but small final direct build to their match next week at Winter is Coming. For that reason, I don’t expect a title change. I do expect a very good match.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S RAW RECEIPT 12/6: WWE correctly books Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch, adds fuel to potential rematch