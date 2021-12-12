News Ticker

New world champion crowned at possible final ROH PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 12, 2021

Jonathan Gresham is the new Ring of Honor World Champion. Gresham defeated Jay Lethal in the main event of Final Battle on Saturday to win the title in what could likely by ROH’s final PPV event ever.

Gresham was set to face Bandido for the ROH World Championship at the event, but Bandido was pulled from the card due to testing positive for COVID-19. Lethal, a multi-time ROH Champion and legacy star for the company who recently signed with AEW, was brought in as a late replacement for the show.

ROH will be going on hiatus for the foreseeable future. The company announced they’d take time to reevaluate their brand. During last night’s PPV, the company ran a handful of “goodbye” videos from old ROH talent like C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson.

