Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV (4/17) complete lineup announced: Barnett vs. Nagata, Neidhart vs. Basaler, Thatcher vs. Dempsey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV has announced its complete lineup for April 17 in Las Vegas, Nev. The show will air at 6 p.m. Eastern time. You can watch the show with a subscription to TrillerTV+. The show is headlined by Barnett facing NJPW veteran Yuji Negate in the main event. Other notable matches include Nattie Neidhart vs. Shayna Baszler, Timothy Thatcher vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Mashashi Takeda vs. Pete Dunne.

Bloodsport features no ropes and no turnbuckles. Matches must be won via submission or knockout.

The entire card for Bloodsport XV follows:

Matt Mako vs. Angel Verduczo

Ulka Sasaki vs Joe Dashou

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ray Jaz

Erick Stevens vs. Fuminori Abe

Miyu Yamashita vs. Janai Kai

Shane Mercer vs. Royce Isaacs

Masashi Takeda vs. Pete Dunne

Timothy Thatcher vs. Charlie Dempsey

Nattie Neidhart vs. Shayna Baszler

Josh Barnett vs. Yuji Nagata