EXCLUSIVE: Vampiro says JCW is the right place to retire because “we’ve always been there for each other”

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Vampiro said he’s retiring at JCW’s Strangle-Mania on April 17 because of a combination of where’s he’s at physically dealing with injuries and his age. “Just where I’m at physically,” said Vampiro during an interview on Radican Worldwide available now for PWTorch VIP members. “You know, my injuries are so extreme. Plus, I’m getting older. I’m 59. It’s, you know, I could keep extending that and doing that nostalgia ride, but I don’t feel it. I just, I’m doing other things in life.”

Vampiro said he wants to retire in JCW because of his friendship with ICP and JCW. “But the friendship I have with ICP and JCW, the brotherhood, I got to say goodbye in Mexico the correct way,” said Vampiro. “I kinda wanna, I’m almost not able to do this anymore at all, even at a horrible level. I wanna just one more, that one more time, ‘Hey, don’t I’m not asking you to come and see me. I’m asking you to let me say thank you to you.’

“So, JCW is the right place to do that. We’ve always been there for each other. Even when I was at my peak in the United States, the only ones who I would really call friends, who really took care of me, was JCW. Everybody in the wrestling world knows about me. A lot of people have blackballed me or politically gone against me for whatever reasons. Good, bad, and Ugly. If I’m guilty, I’m guilty. It is what it is.”

Vampiro said that JCW came to him about doing his retirement match at Strangle-Mania. “JCW is the only place I call home, said Vampiro. “It’s the only place that would, that really has given me the opportunity to do this kinda stuff and they asked me if I would be interested in doing it. And of course, why wouldn’t I be? I’m blessed to have one more opportunity to go out there and to say say thank you.”

Sign up here and GO VIP to listen to Vampiro’s exclusive interview on Radican Worldwide talking all aspects of his career ahead of his retirement match at JCW’s Strangle-Mania: Viva Los Violence.

Vampiro’s retirement match against PCO and Big Vito will take place JCW Strangle-Mania: Viva Las Violence event on April 17. The show will be available to watch with a subscription to Triller TV+.

JCW Lunacy airs weekly on YouTube with new episodes being released every Thursday.