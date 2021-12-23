WWE announces special wedding segment for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news on social media Thursday afternoon.

The most must-see wedding in WWE history is upon us as @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin renew their vows THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! https://t.co/ESDoGIVa77 pic.twitter.com/vqw1WZ7Dwq — WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2021

Miz and Maryse broke down as a couple last week after Miz used Maryse as a shield in the ring. Maryse slapped in the face and stormed out of the ring. This week on Raw, both made up and took out Edge ahead of their showdown at WWE Day One on New Year’s Day. Other matches on WWE Day One include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: WWE reportedly dealing with COVID-19 cases across the company