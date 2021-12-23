News Ticker

WWE announces special wedding segment for Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 23, 2021

Maryse and The Miz (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news on social media Thursday afternoon.

Miz and Maryse broke down as a couple last week after Miz used Maryse as a shield in the ring. Maryse slapped in the face and stormed out of the ring. This week on Raw, both made up and took out Edge ahead of their showdown at WWE Day One on New Year’s Day. Other matches on WWE Day One include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

