WWE reportedly dealing with COVID-19 cases across the company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is dealing with COVID-19 infection cases across the company. PWInsider is reporting that the talent and staff were feeling run down over the weekend and that some have since tested positive for the virus. The report indicates that others in the company are still waiting on test results.

It doesn’t appear that any shows will be cancelled at this time. The Christmas Eve Smackdown is already taped, but the crew will hit the road after Christmas for Raw, Smackdown, and the Day One PPV event on New Year’s Day.

CATCH-UP: WWE Championship, other titles in the sights of Kevin Owens after re-signing