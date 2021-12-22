SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens has the WWE Championship and Tag Team Championship in his sights as future goals to achieve now that he’s signed a new contract with the WWE. Owens discussed his goals in detail in an interview with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, TVA Sports’ wrestling podcast.

“Of course, I’d like to become WWE champion,” Owens said of future goals in WWE. “I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami. I mean, Sami and I winning the tag belts, that must be written in the stars. I don’t see how it couldn’t happen if we are both with WWE. But it’s been six years now, and it had not happened yet, so I guess it might not be happening. I also came to realize one thing in recent months, is that a lot of my satisfaction working there does not come from wrestling, but more from watching others wrestle, and seeing them having a lot of success, and sometimes being able to help them. Like when someone asks me for an advice, I give it to them, they try it and it actually works – or when I can bring help to someone else, and it works, to see them having success brings me a lot of satisfaction. So in the next few years, what I’d like is to have an important role on the show, and be able to work with Edge and Rey Mysterio, with whom I’d really like to work one day, but one of the goals I want to give myself, is to help anyone who wants my help, because I have a huge sense of accomplishment when I see other people working hard and who deserve to be recognized for their passion or their talent, to see it happening. I think it’s really cool. So I could see myself working as an agent one day, because I already have those feelings of accomplishment even if I’m still active. That said, I don’t see myself hanging my boots any time soon, but just to know that it could be a possibility one day, it’s good to know and comforting.”

In the same interview, Owens discussed NXT 2.0 and its differences from the NXT he was in seven years ago.

